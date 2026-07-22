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Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns soars 12% in weak market on huge volumes; here's why

Data Patterns soars 12% in weak market on huge volumes; here's why

The defence stock was in focus on reports that Data Patterns secured the L1 position for an order worth ₹1,300 crore from HAL for Buffer amplifier and BITE (Built-In Test Equipment) modules.

Data Patterns

Defence stock Data Patterns soared 12% in Wednesday's trade. (Photo: Twitter)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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Data Patterns (India) share price movement

 
Shares of Data Patterns (India) moved higher by 12 per cent to ₹4,769 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company rallied 20 per cent. The stock has been in focus amid reports that Data Patterns secured L1 position in an order worth ₹1,300 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for Buffer amplifier and BITE (Built-In Test Equipment) modules.
 
At 02:07 PM, Data Patterns quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹4,725.95 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 76,704. The average trading volume at the counter jumped seven-fold with a combined 5.45 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

What’s driving Data Patterns stock price?

 
As per the GeM portal (Government e-marketplace), Data Patterns emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender placed by HAL for Buffer amplifier and BITE (Built-In Test Equipment) modules. These components are complex defence electronic components used in military aircrafts. The contract size is said to be worth ₹1,300 crore.
 
Data Patterns management also indicated in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call that the company is set to receive one large single-vendor order in 2-3 months. Moreover, the company stated that orders worth ₹1,150 crore are in negotiation stages and are expected to be received this year. With these contracts once placed, the company's order book will increase significantly to ₹3,200 crore (3.5x FY26 revenue), providing strong revenue visibility. The management remains confident of 20-25 per cent annual revenue growth while maintaining a healthy margin profile, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities view this as highly significant as the potential order size exceeds Data Patterns' total FY26 order inflows of ₹1,100 crore and surpasses its FY26-end order book of ₹926 crore. The order is scheduled to be executed within 180 days from the date of award. Thus, this order, whenever it materialises, could lead to a significant upside in EPS estimates for FY27 and/or FY28 (depending upon the timing of securing the order), the brokerage firm said.

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India’s Defence Outlook – FY27

 
The government’s “Athmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) initiative has reached a critical maturity phase, shifting from policy intent to large-scale execution. With the Union Budget 2026–27 earmarking record capital outlays for Defence, the focus has intensified on indigenizing “Deep-Tech” components—the very core of Data Patterns’ expertise, the company said in its FY26 annual report.
 
Roughly 75 per cent of the capital acquisition budget is reserved for domestic procurement, directly benefiting indigenous players like Data Patterns, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, following the tactical success of “Operation Sindoor,” there is an urgent push to consolidate gains in air power and underwater domains, specifically favoring electronic warfare and network-centric tools.
 
Initiatives such as Make in India, Athmanirbhar Bharath, curbs on imports, establishment of Defence corridors, allowing 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through automatic route, etc., have opened out large opportunities to Indian companies in the private sector as well. A recent study suggests that the private defence companies are expected to grow at around 25 to 35 per cent outpacing major defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) which are expected to grow less than 20 per cent.
 
India’s Defence exports are also expected to move sharply upwards. Europe and NATO countries are expected to substantially increase their Defence spending and a decent portion of such opportunities are expected to Indian companies. Thus, the overall outlook for the Indian Defence sector seems very positive and encouraging for the Indian Private Defence Companies, the company said.  =============================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Data Patterns stock market trading Market trends HAL Hindustan Aeronautics defence firms

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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