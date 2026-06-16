Turning the tide: India must address fundamental gaps in external account

Hostilities in West Asia had put considerable pressure on the Indian economy, particularly in managing its external accounts. India runs a current account deficit (CAD), which was expected to widen to about 2 per cent of gross domestic product on account of higher prices of oil and gas. The broader uncertainty also resulted in capital outflows. As a result, India faced a deficit on both the current and capital accounts, resulting in pressure on the rupee. The rupee declined by over 5 per cent between March and May. To improve foreign-currency inflows, both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures earlier this month. These ranged from correcting the anomaly in taxing foreign portfolio investment and incentivising external commercial borrowing to encouraging banks to raise fresh foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits from non-resident Indians. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted on Monday that more steps would be taken to bring foreign capital.

The measures announced by the government and RBI should help bring considerable flows. Given that banks are competing to attract FCNR-B deposits, some estimates suggest this could result in inflows of up to $100 billion. The expected flows, along with the decline in uncertainty in West Asia, can justifiably be expected to reduce the pressure on the external accounts in the short run, which is also reflected in the rupee’s recovery in recent days. However, policymakers should not be content with the possible return of stability in the near term. It is worth remembering that the external account was under pressure even last year, partly because of trade-related incertitude. Thus, India needs to work on multiple fronts, as increasing foreign borrowing under different heads may not yield a durable long-term solution.