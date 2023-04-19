close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Yuan

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the most anticipated components of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC this year was a global sovereign debt roundtable meant to revitalise the under-performing system to restructure public debt. This is because the world is going through a severe sovereign debt crisis, and one which the international financial architecture has by and large failed to effectively address. In this context, our lead editorial notes that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has prioritised the reform of sovereign debt restructuring as part of the Finance Track in India’s G20 presidency. This is wise prioritisation, and an equitable and efficient solution to the problem would be seen as a big achievement of the presidency. Read here
In other views:
 
As China steps up efforts to graduate to a leading role in international currency markets, India faces a choice between aligning with the Western-dominated financial system or the Chinese one, writes former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. Read here
 
The period 1999-2023 has been transformative for the Indian ports sector. Much of it has to do with the induction of private capital, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here
Quote
 
“There is no absolute concept of a man or a woman at all.”
 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing numbers, letters to shareholders, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Future of exports, tech for governance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud while hearing the same-sex marriage matter
Topics : BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read
Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Premium

China as a creditor

China Flag
3 min read
Premium

Big cats vs development

tiger
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing numbers, letters to shareholders, & more

economy, markets, india
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The employment challenge in Andhra

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
5 min read
Premium

China as a creditor

China Flag
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing numbers, letters to shareholders, & more

economy, markets, india
1 min read
Premium

Big cats vs development

tiger
3 min read
Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon