Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

India’s economic performance in 2022-23 has surprised the street. The numbers released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday showed India’s gross domestic product expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, compared to the advance estimate of 7 per cent. Looking at data in detail, our lead editorial notes that growth in the second half of last fiscal year was just about 5.3 per cent as the base effect of the pandemic waned. The economy thus would have to grow at a much faster pace to attain 6.5 per cent growth in the current year as projected by the Reserve Bank of India. Read here