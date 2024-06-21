Best of BS Opinion: Agenda for regulatory reform, Demanding questions, more

The evolution of Nvidia from game-chip designer to the world’s most valuable company is not accidental. It is directly connected to its expertise in designing semiconductors that are good at intensive number-crunching. The timeline is straightforward. ChatGPT was publicly released in November 2022, sparking a frenzy of artificial intelligence development, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In the context of recent exam-related controversies, our second editorial notes that the National Testing Agency's shortcomings are one aspect of the problem. The current controversies point to larger questions about the structure of the education system.
In other views
Improving the governance of regulators who currently dominate the economy and the lives of Indian citizens should be at the top of the new government's priorities, notes KP Krishnan.
As Prime Minister Modi embarks on his third term, his vision to propel India to the forefront of technological advancements through strategic policy initiatives will be crucial, writes Ajay Kumar