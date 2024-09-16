Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

Examples of Thailand and Vietnam on FDI. Shoring up the cotton sector. Efforts on insurance
Ajay Shah says what it takes to improve India’s performance on foreign direct investment by increasing its amount 10 times. All problems relating to this are solvable.
Surinder Sud talks of how to sustain the cotton revolution. Cotton production is falling owing to old varieties of Bt cotton becoming unable to withstand attacks from new pests and pathogens. New agronomic practices are required.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The insurance regulator seems to be playing a Test match with the spirit of a T-20 game. The chairman wants to hit every ball for innovation and inclusivity.