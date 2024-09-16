Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

To get a 10x gain in FDI, we need to solve the deeper issues. The problems in India are reminiscent of those seen in China, on a smaller scale

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Examples of Thailand and Vietnam on FDI. Shoring up the cotton sector. Efforts on insurance

Ajay Shah says what it takes to improve India’s performance on foreign direct investment by increasing its amount 10 times. All problems relating to this are solvable.
Surinder Sud talks of how to sustain the cotton revolution. Cotton production is falling owing to old varieties of Bt cotton becoming unable to withstand attacks from new pests and pathogens. New agronomic practices are required.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The insurance regulator seems to be playing a Test match with the spirit of a T-20 game. The chairman wants to hit every ball for innovation and inclusivity.
 

High immigration and demographic change are huge concerns globally. Political correctness should not prevent us from discussing them

Best of BS Opinion: Difficult conversations we must have and more

 
I am going to resign after two days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won’t sit on the CM’s chair.
 
Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

