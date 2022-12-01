Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

JUST IN
Identifying an offshore investor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: For imbuing hope in our future generations, we will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries — on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security ... Let’s make India’s presidency one of healing, harmony, and hope

Ajay Tyagi looks at why identifying offshore investors in India’s capital markets is difficult.

Different law-enforcing agencies in India have information-sharing arrangements with their counterparts in other jurisdictions in the world. Such mechanisms ought to be effective

The first edit examines the GDP numbers and lays stress on what the Budget should do for investment. The second edit says the government’s crop insurance scheme needs to be modified.

We will probably succeed in handling inflation better… I look forward to a good fast-growing Indian economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

