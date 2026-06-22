Monday, June 22, 2026 | 06:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Beyond headlines and between the lines

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond headlines and between the lines

From IPOs and exports to AI, nutrition and politics, the deeper story lies not in headline numbers but in the strength of underlying structures

Artificial Intelligence, AI model
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Reetesh Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Headlines may speak the loudest, but they are not always the most instructive part of a story. Record IPOs, record exports, sovereign AI, food security and political spectacle can all suggest strength on the surface. The harder task is to read what lies beneath: The depth of markets, the structure of exports, the quality of capability, the state of nutrition, and the institutions that can tell reality from performance.
 
Our first editorial today, “Primary drivers”, takes us beyond the size of two proposed mega IPOs. Jio Platforms could raise about ₹37,700 crore, and the NSE around ₹30,000 crore, which might make them the biggest Indian public issues so far. But the editorial notes that the two businesses must be read differently. The NSE is a cash-rich market infrastructure institution with dominant equity and derivatives volumes, zero debt, high margins and strong dividend potential. Jio Platforms is a growth story built around telecom, 5G migration, home broadband, AI, satellite broadband and data-centre capacity, with IPO proceeds partly meant to reduce debt. The headline is size; the real question is whether these listings can revive investor interest in Indian equities.
 
The second editorial, “Shifting composition”, explores a similar theme in exports. India’s exports touched a record $860 billion in 2025-26, but the composition might have a greater meaning than the number itself. Services exports, which have surged to $418 billion, now account for 48.6 per cent of total exports, nearly matching merchandise exports’ $442 billion. This reflects India’s strength in software, engineering, consulting, research and GCCs. Yet the editorial warns that this success also exposes a weakness: Manufacturing exports remain modest, domestic value addition is shallow, and no major economy has achieved broadbased prosperity without a strong factory base. Services are a strength, but they cannot become an excuse to neglect manufacturing.
 
In their column, “Government’s AI strategy problem”, Ajay Shah and Siddharth Raman apply the same discipline to AI. The demand for a “sovereign” large-language model may sound strategic after the US’ decision to restrict Anthropic’s latest models for non-Americans. But the writers argue that such panic could become another industrial-policy trap. India’s IT services success came from using global technology, not reinventing every layer of it. Instead of a prestige model, they call for investment in human capital, easier access to technology imports and overseas services, financial-sector reform, capital-account openness, and alliances for trusted defence technologies.
 
Surinder Sud’s column, “With healthy and missionary zeal”, looks beyond India’s food-security achievement. Abundant grain production does not mean nutritional security. Mission SEHAT, launched by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research, seeks to align agriculture with public health by promoting nutrition-rich foods, biofortified crops, integrated farming, and prevention-focused health policy. Sud argues that crop-breeding must give greater weight to nutrient content, not just yield, disease resistance and productivity.
 
“Trump’s imperial presidency II”, Fintan O’Toole’s review of Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s Regime Change, takes us beyond the headlines in American politics. Donald Trump’s second presidency is full of spectacle, self-glorification and claims of victory. But the book’s value, according to the review, lies in cutting through that theatre to chronicle power, impunity, institutional erosion and reality reasserting itself.
 
Across these pieces, the message is clear. The headline may announce momentum. Reading between the lines tells us whether that momentum is durable.
 
Topics : Donald Trump IPO market food security Services Exports artifical intelligence Indian Economy BS Opinion