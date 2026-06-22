Best of BS Opinion: Beyond headlines and between the lines
From IPOs and exports to AI, nutrition and politics, the deeper story lies not in headline numbers but in the strength of underlying structures
Reetesh Anand New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
Headlines may speak the loudest, but they are not always the most instructive part of a story. Record IPOs, record exports, sovereign AI, food security and political spectacle can all suggest strength on the surface. The harder task is to read what lies beneath: The depth of markets, the structure of exports, the quality of capability, the state of nutrition, and the institutions that can tell reality from performance.