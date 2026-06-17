Best of BS Opinion: Why India must confront deeper economic risks

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial argues that easing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran has reduced immediate pressure on India’s external accounts by lowering energy prices and improving supply expectations. Today'sthat easing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran has reduced immediate pressure on India’s external accounts by lowering energy prices and improving supply expectations. Recent government and RBI measures to attract foreign capital may stabilise the rupee and narrow external vulnerabilities in the short term. However, policymakers should resist complacency. India’s current account pressures predate the latest shock and reflect deeper structural weaknesses. Stronger and more durable solutions lie in attracting higher gross foreign direct investment, boosting exports, reassessing tariff policy, and reviewing currency management in a more uncertain global environment.

second editorial warns that expected listings by OpenAI and Anthropic may deepen this trend by drawing benchmark-driven investment into American markets and reinforcing a self-sustaining cycle of capital concentration. For emerging economies, this raises concerns beyond monetary spillovers and may constrain funding for domestic innovation. India’s equity markets remain weighted towards established sectors, limiting exposure to future growth industries. Without stronger support for technology champions, local markets risk becoming detached from the next economic cycle. The blockbuster listing of SpaceX highlights a growing tendency for global risk capital to concentrate in large US technology firms. Ourthat expected listings by OpenAI and Anthropic may deepen this trend by drawing benchmark-driven investment into American markets and reinforcing a self-sustaining cycle of capital concentration. For emerging economies, this raises concerns beyond monetary spillovers and may constrain funding for domestic innovation. India’s equity markets remain weighted towards established sectors, limiting exposure to future growth industries. Without stronger support for technology champions, local markets risk becoming detached from the next economic cycle.

AK Bhattacharya argues that easing tensions in West Asia and falling crude prices offer India temporary relief, but not a resolution of deeper economic vulnerabilities. Improved market sentiment, a stronger rupee, and expected capital inflows should not encourage policy complacency. The column contends that that easing tensions in West Asia and falling crude prices offer India temporary relief, but not a resolution of deeper economic vulnerabilities. Improved market sentiment, a stronger rupee, and expected capital inflows should not encourage policy complacency. The column contends that India remains exposed through rising dependence on imported oil and growing fiscal pressures created by crisis-era support measures. It calls for sustained efforts to raise domestic crude and gas output, rationalise subsidies, restore fiscal space, and reverse revenue losses. Periods of lower energy prices, it argues, should enable reform, not delay it.

Amit Tandon writes that quarterly disclosures remain essential for transparency, market integrity, and equal access to information, particularly for retail investors. Experience in other markets suggests investor demand for regular updates persists, while frequent reporting supports accountability, better pricing, and stronger capital allocation. The US SEC’s proposal to allow companies to shift from quarterly to semi-annual reporting misunderstands how technology is changing financial disclosure . As artificial intelligence (AI) lowers the cost, improves the speed, and increases the accuracy of financial reporting, the case for reducing reporting frequency appears weaker rather than stronger.that quarterly disclosures remain essential for transparency, market integrity, and equal access to information, particularly for retail investors. Experience in other markets suggests investor demand for regular updates persists, while frequent reporting supports accountability, better pricing, and stronger capital allocation.