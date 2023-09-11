Best of BS Opinion: Heights of diplomacy, young Indians' struggle & more

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

How India has been supplying quality drugs affordably to the entire world

Best of BS Opinion: Seeking cultural roots, Missing Mr Xi and more

Best of BS Opinion: Bharat's tryst with destiny, a Covid uptick, and more

Best of BS Opinion: PM discusses human-centric focus of G20 and more