Best of BS Opinion: Heights of diplomacy, young Indians' struggle & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Young Indian struggle

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Has the middle class lost its value system?
 
This week Ajit Balakrishnan asks: In India, is it a similar (as in the US) relentless focus on individual achievement that is driving frighteningly large educational loans, the massive tuition-class industry, the suicides at our IITs, and the rush to emigrate to the West?
 
Among the other pieces are the following.
 
Debashis Basu: The heavy hand of the state has rolled the dice of growth. Let’s hope we get lucky with what the dice comes up with.
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Will the internationalisation of the rupee happen overnight? Or even in a decade after India becomes the world’s third-largest economy? Certainly not. But by allowing invoicing in rupees and settling trade in the local currency, the RBI is facilitating the process.
 
The first edit says the G20 summit has enhanced India’s and the Prime Minister’s reputation. The second edit appreciates the proposal for a self-regulator for fintechs.
 
QUOTE
 
When we take care of the security and sensitivity of every country, then the feeling of “One Future” will be strengthened.
 
PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

