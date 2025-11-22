Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 06:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Power fights, gig work strain, and AI beauty fixes

Best of BS Opinion: Power fights, gig work strain, and AI beauty fixes

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

china Flag, China

(Photo: Reuters)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine a scene, where a long table is set for a celebration, soft music, someone leaning forward with a smile and you, steadying that bottle of red wine you’ve saved for months. But in that exact moment, even though you wanted to pour wine with good intentions, the glass tumbled. The careful tilt, the hopeful offering, the tiny tremor of the hand and suddenly, a soft thud, and shattered glass all over the floor, and a hush that says things didn’t land quite as planned. The wine blooms across the tablecloth like a small, startled sunset, and every eye widens at once. Currently it seems, the world too is full of well-meaning pours yet unexpected tumbles. Let’s dive in. 
 
Take China, where Juliana Liu follows a workforce caught in the middle of a spill. Beijing wants to move from property to high tech, hoping innovation will be the vintage that restores confidence. But with around 200 million urban workers stuck in a fragile gig economy, the glass keeps tipping. Big platforms like Alibaba and Meituan offer benefits, yet job creation lags and enforcement stays weak. Without stronger labour protections and real social security, that intended pour of tech-led growth risks splashing across a restless workforce. 
Closer home, in Karnataka, the wine is political, and the glass is slipping from two hands at once. Aditi Phadnis watches Siddaramaiah resolve that he will present next year’s Budget even as DK Shivakumar hints it may be his turn. Their alleged 2023 pact has come due, but the high command hesitates, mindful of past power-sharing disasters. For Shivakumar, at 63, this is not just a leadership moment but perhaps the only pour he may get for a decade. And as his supporters stir, the Congress faces the familiar sound of ambition hitting the floor. 
Meanwhile, advertising behemoth WPP is facing its own toppled glass, as Sandeep Goyal writes. Once a global giant advising Apple and Coca-Cola, it is now hiring McKinsey to repair collapsing revenues and a 60 per cent stock plunge. Incoming CEO Cindy Rose calls the performance “unacceptable,” and rumours swirl of takeovers from Havas or private equity. The empire built on creativity is now racing to reassemble itself into a lean, AI-ready machine before the next slip becomes irreparable. 
Then comes the thud that silenced the Dubai Air Show. Shekhar Gupta examines how the Tejas crash, which killed an IAF pilot, has reignited scrutiny of India’s long struggle to equip its Air Force. Tejas is competent and largely indigenous, but decades of delays, from LCA approval in 1983 to squadron readiness still years away, reflect a deeper pattern of policymakers pouring ambition without steady support. The crash wasn’t a technical failure, yet it forces a harder question about a country perpetually playing catch-up in air power.

Also Read

DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar's crucial weekend may open a new chapter for Karnataka Congresspremium

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China can't afford to ignore its army of gig workers amid job crunch

screen time and sleep, blue light

Screens are the new mirror: How AI is steadily rewriting our self-imagepremium

WPP

What a fall for WPP as it turns to McKinsey for strategic guidancepremium

Tejas Mark 2 challenge: An upgrade to elevate

Tejas crash highlights India's history of playing catch-up in air power

 
And in Ayushi Singh’s Eye Culture, the tumbles are on Instagram, where the “Nano Banana” trend turns faces into warm, polished AI portraits. It’s a comforting pour for a generation tired of digital scrutiny, though one that risks raising beauty standards further even as some users rebel with unedited pictures. The mirror is gentle but the screen is exacting. Between the two lies the truth we keep trying to hold without letting it fall.
 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

As the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, takes feedback from stakeholders, some states have complained to it that the Centre is increasingly taking recourse to cess and surcharge to circumvent its recommendations on tax devolution

Best of BS Opinion: Blunt realities and the need for sharper edges

Best of BS Opinion: Jobs rising, cities stretching, climate urging action

Best of BS Opinion: Jobs rising, cities stretching, climate urging action

migration

Best of BS Opinion: A new migration survey offers hope for policymaking

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

Best of BS Opinion: Data rules, housing fights, and economic signals

Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar election

Best of BS Opinion: Government must continue with trimming its QCO list

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon