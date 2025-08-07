Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: When the earth shakes beneath power, policy, and trade

Best of BS Opinion: When the earth shakes beneath power, policy, and trade

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Tariff | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

You don’t feel the earthquake at first. It starts deep below, invisible. A low grumble, a slight creak in the furniture, the ceiling fan swinging oddly, a dog barking at nothing. You brush it off. But then the cupboard groans, your feet slide slightly, and the mug on the table does a tiny shake. That’s when you realise something deeper is shifting. That’s how the world feels like currently — not like a storm crashing through the door, but like everything is shifting slowly, deeply, leaving cracks in what we thought was solid. Let’s dive in. 
One tremor came from the RBI, which stood unnervingly still. As our first editorial notes, despite lower inflation projections and expectations of a rate cut, the central bank kept repo rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent. Why? Because the next jolt may be inbound. Food price volatility, global oil games, and geopolitical tensions all hint at aftershocks. The RBI, aware that too much easing could trigger instability, chose to grip the table and steady the china. Liquidity was eased, but policy intent stayed tight. The real message being: brace for long-term tectonics. 
 
Meanwhile, the ground is cracking next door. Our second editorial highlights how post-Hasina Bangladesh has gone from a beacon of growth to a cauldron of Islamist volatility. The power vacuum is being filled by Islamist forces backed by Pakistan and China. The ready-made garments sector, once the backbone of the economy, is collapsing — factories shut, women pushed into unemployment, growth halved. For India, this isn’t just a neighbour’s quake, it’s a regional fault line demanding careful navigation and patient diplomacy. 
From afar, Donald Trump’s tariff shock felt like a seismic wave sent across the Pacific. Ajay Chhibber explains how India now faces a 50 per cent tariff wall from its biggest export partner. For “Mission 500” and India's $2 trillion export ambition, this could be a wrecking ball. But instead of panic, India must do a structural scan and reform internally, engage externally, and resist caving into American fault lines. 
And then there’s the carbon quake looming from Europe. Rajeev Kher and Anshuman Gupta unpack the EU’s CBAM, which threatens Indian iron, steel, and aluminium exports with carbon tolls. Big firms may stay standing, but small businesses with little capital to retrofit or report emissions could be crushed. Without swift support and smart diplomacy, this environmental shift might shake up entire export corridors. 
Amid the instability, a quieter kind of leadership shines through. Neha Bhatt reviews Jacinda Ardern’s memoir, A Different Kind of Power, where personal and political tremors are met with calm, empathy, and grace. Her resilience through tragedy offers a blueprint not of shock absorption, but of human-centred navigation.  
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

ecommerce, Retail Industry, Retail stores

Best of BS Opinion: Landing right when the ground is full of potholes

digital fraud, digital scam

Best of BS Opinion: India must not shy away from trade negotiations

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: India must not bend the knee before Trump's tariffs

India US trade relations, US tariffs on Indian imports

Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected notes in India, Gaza, and global affairs

MS Swaminathan

'Scientist of the soil': New book reveals untold stories of MS Swaminathanpremium

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon