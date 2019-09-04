JUST IN
After cars, now truck sales hit a speed bump; decline 60% in August

India's economy grew by 5 per cent in the June quarter, the slowest in over six years. The manufacturing sector fared worse, growing at an abysmal 0.6 per cent. Listen to this podcast to know more

Post-GST, over 20 states have done away with the check post which has reportedly reduced transit time of transportation by 30-40 per cent. But industry fears the e-way bill system could undo reduction in commodity prices

Sales and job losses have hit companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an automobile hub bordering Pune.

Sales of medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), excluding buses, considered a barometer of economic activity, more than halved in August.

The overall volume at India’s top four M&HCV makers — Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher, and Mahindra & Mahindra — fell 59.5 per cent to 31,067 units during the month, compared with the year-ago period.

Companies are now hinging their hopes on the festive season and a pre-buying ahead of the implementation of BSVI emission norms, which take effect on April 1, 2020. Listen to this podcast to know more
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 13:20 IST

