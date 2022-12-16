As Infosys turns 40, what may be its future challenges?
IT major Infosys marked its four decades in business on Wednesday. While the founders spoke about the future course of the company, what are the challenges it needs to address in the next 10 years?
Topics
Infosys | Infosys founders | Infosys management
https://mybs.in/2b2vkki
TMS Ep206: India Inc succession strategy, Viren Shetty, markets, swimming
I'm last of the jokers left; no plan B after I leave Infosys: Nilekani
Infosys gave capital return of over Rs 24,100 cr in FY22: Nandan Nilekani
Rohini Nilekani is changing philanthropy
ONDC and UPI together will reorder India's supply chain: Nandan Nilekani
“We don’t know if we are going to be there for the 50th anniversary of the company,” Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said this at an event organised to mark the four decades of IT major on Wednesday. NR Narayana Murthy, who was also at the dais, echoed somewhat similar sentiments as the two founders wondered about the future course of the company -- its leadership, its talent management and the overall structure. So what are the major challenges that the tech major needs to address in the next 10 years? This podcast brings you the answer.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU