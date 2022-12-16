As Infosys turns 40, what may be its future challenges?

“We don’t know if we are going to be there for the 50th anniversary of the company,” co-founder Nandan Nilekani said this at an event organised to mark the four decades of IT major on Wednesday. NR Narayana Murthy, who was also at the dais, echoed somewhat similar sentiments as the two founders wondered about the future course of the company -- its leadership, its talent management and the overall structure. So what are the major challenges that the tech major needs to address in the next 10 years? This podcast brings you the answer.