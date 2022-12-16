JUST IN
As Infosys turns 40, what may be its future challenges?
As Infosys turns 40, what may be its future challenges?

IT major Infosys marked its four decades in business on Wednesday. While the founders spoke about the future course of the company, what are the challenges it needs to address in the next 10 years?

Bhaswar Kumar & Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

I am the last joker standing, no Plan B, when I leave: Infosys' Nilekani

“We don’t know if we are going to be there for the 50th anniversary of the company,” Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said this at an event organised to mark the four decades of IT major on Wednesday. NR Narayana Murthy, who was also at the dais, echoed somewhat similar sentiments as the two founders wondered about the future course of the company -- its leadership, its talent management and the overall structure. So what are the major challenges that the tech major needs to address in the next 10 years? This podcast brings you the answer.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:31 IST
