JUST IN
IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft
Meta removes 40 accounts of India's CyberRoot Risk Advisory for phishing
Disney set to offload entire stake in Tata Play during IPO: Report
Surprise corporate actions by Indian tech darlings spur investor scrutiny
Elastic to expand in India after global layoffs, says CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni
Foxconn building hostel to house 60,000 employees in Tamil Nadu: Report
Boeing closes in on large 737 Max order from Tata group's Air India
Etihad Airways expands in India; Kolkata-Abu Dhabi service to begin in 2023
Sebi penalises 10 entities for manipulating Millitoons Ent's stock prices
SaaS major Freshworks lays off 90 employees globally; 60 in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for 7 days: Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter accounts engaged in doxxing will receive a temporary seven-day suspension

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Tech companies

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter accounts engaged in doxxing will receive a temporary seven-day suspension.

Emphasising that criticising him all day long is totally fine, "but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not".

"7 day suspension for doxxing. Some time away from Twitter is good for the soul," he chuckled, after organising a poll on the subject on his Twitter handle.

Doxxing (also spelled doxing) is the act of revealing someone's personal information online. Doxxing is a form of online harassment that means publicly exposing someone's real name, address, job, or other identifying data.

The new Twitter owner earlier suspended Jack Sweeney's Twitter account who tracked Musk's private jet.

Musk on Thursday claimed his little son, who goes by the name 'X', was followed by a "crazy stalker" on the road in Los Angeles.

On Friday, he also said that a time delay on reporting location that doesn't put people at serious risk of being killed is fine.

He also suspended accounts of several prominent journalists, including Donie O'Sullivan from CNN and Drew Harwell from The Washington Post as they covered the "exact real-time location" of Musk.

Musk had earlier said that any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.

"This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," Musk informed.

On November 7, Musk claimed that the account was a "personal safety risk" but he will not suspend it as a part of his "commitment to free speech".

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.