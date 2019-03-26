JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Jet crisis: The story so far & whether Naresh Goyal can make a comeback

Naresh Goyal, stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways on Monday under a debt resolution plan and transferred control to the lenders

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Almost 25 years after he founded Jet airways, Naresh Goyal finally stepped down as the chairman of the debt laden company and relinquished his seat on the board as well. His wife has also resigned from the post of director and their shareholding is now diluted to 25.5%.

The consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India, now own a 50 per cent stake and are hoping to find an investor by the end of May.

To know whether Naresh Goyal can make a comeback and who could be the possible investors in Jet, do listen to this podcast.
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements