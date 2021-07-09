JUST IN
Pandemic, climate change, fossil fuel ban: Winds of change for renewables

Business Standard talked with Rahul Munjal, Chairman & managing director, Hero Future Energies to understand the impact of Covid, recent G7 decisions and way forward for the sector. Tune in for more

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Renewable energy sector in India has been facing headwinds along side growth prospects. As developed countries take strong steps against fossil fuel and promote clean energy sources, countries like India could stand to benefit from global investment. Back home however, the after effects of the pandemic might play spoiler.
Business Standard talked with Rahul Munjal, Chairman & managing director, Hero Future Energies to understand the impact of Covid, recent G7 decisions and way forward for the sector.

First Published: Fri, July 09 2021. 13:03 IST

