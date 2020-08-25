Period leaves, business and productivity: What do companies think?

-
On August 7, Zomato said all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year. They were not the first one to announce such a policy. Steel producer Tata Steel and digital start-up Gozoop are two such companies which have a period leave policy in place.
Zomato's announcement led to a social media storm that raised various questions. Companies are at the centre of this debate.
Questions that have been raised include whether it will hamper business. Will it reduce employability of women? Is it discriminatory? Is it necessary? Will it be misused?
Business Standard's Amritha Pillay caught up with companies, who have already walked the talk. In this podcast Amritha talks to Ankur Bhardwaj and tells us what she found out.
