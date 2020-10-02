Rising in the pandemic: What makes Reliance so attractive for investors?

We saw the third big-ticket investment in Reliance Industries' retail in a span of three weeks. PE firm General Atlantic is investing Rs 3,675 crore in Ventures for a 0.84% stake. The same company had invested Rs 6,598 crore in RIL's Jio Platforms unit in May.

Reliance has raised more than $20 billion by selling stakes in Jio Platforms. Global investors including and bought a combined 33% in that venture this year.

So, at a time when pandemic has left bruised and battered, what is it that makes Reliance arms so attractive for investors?

