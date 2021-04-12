JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Separation of the CMD post at listed companies: All you need to know

In this podcast, we are discussing the subject of separation of the CMD post at listed companies.

Topics
SEBI | Sebi norms | CMD

Samie Modak  |  New Delhi 

Ceo, company, board, directors, MD, corporate, governance

Speaking at an industry event recently, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi reminded India Inc that the deadline for companies that don’t have a separate chairperson and managing director, is less than a year from now. And he said companies should start preparing in advance.
Today we have with us Samie Modak. who is the markets editor at Business Standard. In this podcast, we are discussing the subject of separation of the CMD post at listed companies.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 12 2021. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.