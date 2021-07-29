Should Twitter's new privacy update worry you?

-
-
Twitter users have been getting a banner in the app lately, asking them to accept the microblogging platform's new privacy policy. Scheduled to come into effect on August 19, the update essentially provides clarity on some of Twitter's new products, and what data it collects from users.
Twitter has come out with some changes to its privacy policy. The new policy doesn’t give users an opt-out option. Remember, WhatsApp faced severe backlash for the same reason when it released a new privacy policy update in India in January this year. The messaging app is now stuck in legal battles with the Indian government and several public interest litigators.
So what does Twitter’s new privacy policy have in store for you? Listen to the podcast
