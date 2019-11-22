Sony plans to buy stake in Network18 Media group. What next?
Sources suggest that Sony is considering several potential deal structures, including a bid for the company or a merger of its own Indian business with Network18's entertainment channels
Kanishka Gupta |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 22, 2019 13:19 IST
At present, Sony Corporation is in preliminary talks to buy up to 30 percent stake in Network18 Media & Investment Ltd. making it the second attempt by the group in 10 months for a local acquisition.
What makes the Japanese giant so keen on this deal?
Well, according to the sources, the Tokyo-based company seeks to tap booming demand for content in the South Asian nation. As a matter of fact, Network18, whose current portfolio includes VH1, Nickelodeon, MTV, CNBC TV18 and a range of other local language channels, as well as news
portals such as Firstpost and Moneycontrol and news
channels CNN-News18 and CNBC TV18, is just the ideal match for it.
To know who gains what, listen to this podcast...
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 13:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU