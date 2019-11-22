Sony plans to buy stake in Network18 Media group. What next?

What makes the Japanese giant so keen on this deal?

Well, according to the sources, the Tokyo-based company seeks to tap booming demand for content in the South Asian nation. As a matter of fact, Network18, whose current portfolio includes VH1, Nickelodeon, MTV, CNBC TV18 and a range of other local language channels, as well as portals such as Firstpost and Moneycontrol and channels CNN-News18 and CNBC TV18, is just the ideal match for it.



To know who gains what, listen to this podcast...

At present, Sony Corporation is in preliminary talks to buy up to 30 percent stake in Network18 Media & Investment Ltd. making it the second attempt by the group in 10 months for a local acquisition.