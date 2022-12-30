What can India's consumer fintech look forward to in 2023?
An SBI report recently said that the use of UPI has jumped 70 times in the past four years. So, should there be charges on UPI fund transfers? And, did the fintech industry come of age in 2022?
One of the upsides of lockdowns was that it fueled the growth of several sectors. Fintech was one of them. Of the 100-odd Unicorns in India today, 21 are fintechs. Meanwhile, an SBI report recently said that the use of UPI has jumped 70 times in the last four years. Against this backdrop, a big question emerged this year. Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers? Some in industry believe that it cannot continue forever. Amid all of this, today we ask, did the fintech industry come of age in 2022? And, how will 2023 play out? This podcast brings you the answers.
