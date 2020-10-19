Will the IPO everyone is waiting for come this year? Find out LIC 'plans'

-
There are reports doing the round that the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is unlikely to happen this financial year. And with the first half of the year almost over, time may not be on the government’s side to do the big-ticket stake sale. So, what is the expected timeline for this IPO to hit market?
In this podcast, Business Standard's Shrimi Choudhary discusses what has been done so far in the LIC IPO, what needs to be done to be on track and about the complexities surround the listing.
Tune in to know more
