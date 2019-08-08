JUST IN
Article 370: Pakistan halts trade with India, expels envoy, shuts airspace

Islamabad on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and said it would not be sending its high commissioner-designate to New Delhi. Listen to this podcast for more.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with its nuclear-armed neighbour, days after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their" envoy, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments, while a government statement declared that Pakistan will suspend trade in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the arch rivals.

Listen to this podcast for more.
