JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pakistan not to allow India-Afghanistan trade through Wagah border: Report
Business Standard

J&K crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar airport, being sent back

Congress leaders said that Azad was stopped by the administration and will be sent back by a flight later in the afternoon

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

pulwama terror attack
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been stopped at the Srinagar airport and is being sent back by a flight, party leaders said on Thursday. 

Azad arrived here to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and dividing it into two union territories. 
 

He was stopped by the administration and will be sent back by a flight later in the afternoon, the Congress leaders said.  
First Published: Thu, August 08 2019. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU