J&K crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar airport, being sent back

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been stopped at the Srinagar airport and is being sent back by a flight, party leaders said on Thursday.
Azad arrived here to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and dividing it into two union territories.
He was stopped by the administration and will be sent back by a flight later in the afternoon, the Congress leaders said.
