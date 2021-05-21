Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification

-
Social media has a very strong influence on our lives. Perhaps the reason why startups, unicorns, and big businesses prefer platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, etc., to advertise their products and brands.
With that said, a person with a verified account always has an upper hand in gaining people’s confidence. With more audience and reach, they remain on brands' priority lists for marketing and advertising their product lines.
In nutshell, a verified account makes you stand out in the crowd, it makes you popular and therefore when Twitter shunned its verification process in 2017, the step disheartened many of its active users.
But now, it’s back, which means you can, now, apply for a blue tick next to your username. To learn when and how, tune in to this podcast.
