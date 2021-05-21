SDMC launches mobile app for property taxpayers in Delhi amid coronavirus

A new was on Thursday launched by the South Municipal Corporation to facilitate people in paying online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The new app has been made for all three city corporations, the SDMC said in a statement.

"In order to facilitate property taxpayers, South Municipal Corporation today launched a new This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," it said.

The motive behind launching of the application is to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for payers of during the pandemic, the civic body said.

"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North & East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)," it added.

People can download the link to the app available at the corporation's website HYPERLINK "http://mcdonline.nic.in/"mcdonline.nic.in, and can also download with the help of a QR code, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the East Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday commissioned two CNG-based cremation units at a cost of Rs125 lakh at Ghazipur cremation grounds, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.

