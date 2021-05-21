SDMC launches mobile app for property taxpayers in Delhi amid coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
'Garbage Cafe': SDMC offers free meal in exchange of plastic waste
Ruckus in SDMC House; Oppn AAP raises alleged 'old scam' in education dept
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
The payment woes of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
Bengaluru adopts Mumbai model to tackle second wave of Covid-19
-
A new mobile application was on Thursday launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The new app has been made for all three city corporations, the SDMC said in a statement.
"In order to facilitate property taxpayers, South Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a new mobile application. This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," it said.
The motive behind launching of the application is to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for payers of property tax during the pandemic, the civic body said.
"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North & East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)," it added.
People can download the link to the app available at the corporation's website HYPERLINK "http://mcdonline.nic.in/"mcdonline.nic.in, and can also download with the help of a QR code, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday commissioned two CNG-based cremation units at a cost of Rs125 lakh at Ghazipur cremation grounds, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU