Cleaner than CNG' fuel for Delhi buses from today: Facts you should know

-
ALSO READ
Hydrogen CNG, bio gas and methanol the new faces of automotive fuel
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
Private investors plan to expand gas pipeline network amid complex policies
GAIL, Adani, Petronet LNG join IGX; gas price of $4.07 per unit discovered
India to launch maiden, automated natural gas trading platform on Monday
-
Buses running on hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG) are going to hit the streets of national capital from Tuesday. Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will today formally launch the much-awaited trial run of these buses. He will also inaugurate a compact reformer plant set up by Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) at Rajghat bus depot-I of Delhi Transport Corporation.
In this podcast, Business Standard's Jyoti Mukul will talk about how different is this new fuel, HCNG.
Track Title by Scott Buckley – www.scottbuckley.com.au
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU