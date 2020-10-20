Threats to bomb Bengaluru court over Sandalwood drugs and riots probes

-
ALSO READ
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's police remand extended for five more days
Delhi Police installs coronavirus-lookalike scarecrows to spread awareness
Kanpur encounter: 10 constables transferred to Chaubepur police station
We stand vindicated: Mumbai top cop on AIIMS report in Sushant case
Court dismisses Tahir Hussain's plea seeking legal action against police
-
Two separate letters threatening to plant bombs in the city court as well as in the Bengaluru police's office to eliminate people who are probing the Sandalwood drugs case as well as the Bengaluru riots case were received by police and court officials late on Monday.
The police reportedly seized a detonator-like equipment found in both letters.
Bengaluru's Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil, in a statement, confirmed that such letters were received and a case has been registered at Halasururgate police station, but did not disclose any details about the contents of the letter as well as in which language it was written.
Soon after the letters were received by the city court personnel as well as the Central Crime Branch, the police rushed the dog squad and recovered a detonation-like equipment in these covers.
The city court is probing high profile cases such as the bail petition of Sandalwood stars Ragini Dwivedi, and Sanjjanaa Galrani, as well as the Bengaluru riots case.
The letter sent to the court is said to have categorically demanded that the judges must grant bail to Sandalwood stars - Ragini and Sanjjanaa while in another letter warned that the police officials including Joint Commissioner Patil should recuse themselves from the investigations.
--IANS
nbh/rt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU