Coronavirus Update: Major world developments and some good news for India

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 78,003, out of which 26,235 have been cured and 2,549 have died due to the pandemic, leaving behind 49,219 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of a Rs 20-trillion economic package. In her announcements she focused mainly on MSMEs, NBFCs, power discoms, real estate sector and organised sector employees.
Additionally, she said the definition of MSMEs would be altered and that the government would disallow global participation in its procurement tenders for up to Rs 200 crore.
The finance minister will continue to make announcements pertaining to different sectors every day for the next few days.
