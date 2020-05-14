JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 78,055; global cases at 4,429,744
Business Standard

Surviving on biscuits and water, migrants walk back from Delhi to Jharkhand

The migrant labourers had started walking towards their homes in Godda district of Jharkhand ten days ago from Delhi

Topics
Coronavirus | migrant workers

ANI 

Migrant children quench their thirst during their journey towards their native place in Uttar Pradesh, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ghaziabad
Migrant children quench their thirst during their journey towards, amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

A group of migrant workers were seen walking in Patna, headed towards their homes in Jharkhand as the Covid-19 lockdown continues.

The migrant labourers had started walking towards their homes in Godda district of Jharkhand ten days ago from Delhi. The workers said they were surviving on biscuits and water.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 78,055; global cases at 4,429,744

"We started walking from Delhi ten days ago, and have been surviving on biscuits and water," said one of the migrant workers.

This is in the backdrop of several states arranging trains for their people who are stuck in other states due to lockdown.
First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU