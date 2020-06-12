Coronavirus updates: India 4th worst hit; cases in 24 hours cross 10K-mark

-
-
With a daily increase of 10,996 in total cases, India’s tally has risen from 286,579 to 297,535, an increase of 3.8 per cent, listing India as the fourth-most-affected nation by number of coronavirus cases.
Death toll has reached 8,498 with 396 new fatalities, the most ever in a day.
The number of active cases across India has increased by 4,394, compared with 3,816 on Thursday.
States that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,894), Delhi (1,290), Tamil Nadu (480), Haryana (305), and West Bengal (221).
