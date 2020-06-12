JUST IN
Coronavirus updates: India 4th worst hit; cases in 24 hours cross 10K-mark

The Delhi government is in the midst of yet another controversy as there have been discrepancies in the number of deaths reported by civic bodies and the government

Coronavirus | World Health Organisation | United Nations

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, child, testing
A child being screened as migrants from Chhattisgarh gather for registration and medical certificates to return to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jammu.

With a daily increase of 10,996 in total cases, India’s tally has risen from 286,579 to 297,535, an increase of 3.8 per cent, listing India as the fourth-most-affected nation by number of coronavirus cases.

Death toll has reached 8,498 with 396 new fatalities, the most ever in a day.

The number of active cases across India has increased by 4,394, compared with 3,816 on Thursday.


States that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,894), Delhi (1,290), Tamil Nadu (480), Haryana (305), and West Bengal (221).

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 12:20 IST

