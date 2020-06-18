Covid-19: India's biggest single-day jump, steroid dexamethasone approved

India added more than 12,800 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump yet, taking its tally to 3,66,946.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 12,237, with 334 new fatalities in a day.



With these net additions, India stands at fourth in the list of most-affected countries by total cases, and eighth by death toll.



With 7,390 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 53 per cent, at the same time the death rate has surged to 3.3 per cent.



Click podcast for more