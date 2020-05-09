Covid-19: India tally close to 60K mark; Russia reports 10,000 new cases

India is close to breaching the 60,000 mark in number of positive cases, even as the country remains partially shut down.



So far, 1,981 people have died due to infections and 59,662 have been reported positive, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



However, the good news is that India's recovery rate has improved significantly in the past month. Compared with 10 per cent in mid-April, it now stands at 30 per cent. Simply put, this means that 30 of every 100 people who have tested positive for are getting cured now.



In view of a surge in number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the has ordered the state to shut all liquor shops as social-distancing norms other precautions to contain the infection were not being followed at these vends.



Besides, Indian nationals stranded in central Asia as well as various European countries amid the Covid-19 lockdowns are being brought back under to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission.



