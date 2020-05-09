OCI card holders' entry in India to remain suspended during lockdown: Govt

The visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders not in India at present would continue to be suspended till the time a prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India was in force, the (MHA) said on Friday.

However, the OCI card holders already in India could stay in the country for "any length of time", it clarified. According to Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, any foreign holding an OCI card intending to travel to India for compelling reasons would have have to contact the nearest Indian mission.





The ministry has kept in abeyance multiple-entry life-long visas given to OCI card holders till international travel remains suspended due to the pandemic. It also said that the government is making travel arrangements for green card-holders, OCI card-holders and foreigners who want to leave the country for various reasons.



Multiple Entry Lifelong of OCI cardholders remains suspended for the duration of (Except for those OCI already in India, whose card shall be valid till the duration of their stay.)



The OCI is an immigration status permitting a foreign citizen of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely. The OCI was introduced in response to demands for dual citizenship by the Indian diaspora, particularly in developed countries.





All existing visas issued to nationals of any country who have not yet entered India, will remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted. Exceptions include issued to diplomats, official passport holders, those in UN/international organisations, and those on Employment and Project visas.

According to the Indian embassy, regular visa, e- or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from 1 February, 2020 (midnight) till the date on which prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India is lifted, would be extended on GRATIS basis on submission of online application with the FRRO/FRO.





The number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 59,695 while 1,985 people have succumbed to the disease so far.