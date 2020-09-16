Covid-19: India tops 5 mn cases, Trump talks of 'herd mentality', & more

-
ALSO READ
India in community transmission, moving towards herd immunity: Expert
Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for nearly 40% of cases added globally
Coronavirus LIVE: 105 Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal; 459 in Maharashtra
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why are hospitals bent on testing all patients?
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
-
India has also reported its worst single-day fatality of 1,290 to take its death toll to 82,066. The number of recoveries reported today, at 82,961, is also the most in a day so far.
Tune in to the podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU