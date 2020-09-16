Covid-19: India tops 5 mn cases, Trump talks of 'herd mentality', & more

India has crossed the grim milestone of 5 million Covid cases. While the country reported over 90,000 cases today, its fifth lot of 1 million cases came in just 12 days. While the first 1 million cases had been reported in 107 days, the second, third and fourth had come in 21 days, 16 days, and 13 days, respectively.

India has also reported its worst single-day fatality of 1,290 to take its death toll to 82,066. The number of recoveries reported today, at 82,961, is also the most in a day so far.