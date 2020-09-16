Ladakh coronavirus update: UT reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths

-
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 80 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the cumulative figures to 3,499 infections and 44 fatalities, officials said Wednesday.
There are 938 active coronavirus cases in the union territory now, out of which 502 are in Leh and 436 in Kargil, they said, adding 2,517 patients have recovered till date.
Three patients two in Kargil and one in Leh -- succumbed to the disease during a 24-hour period, taking the overall toll to 44, the officials said this morning.
The death toll in Kargil now stands at 26, while the rest of 18 patients have died in Leh district.
Out of the 80 new cases, the officials said, 57 were in Leh and 23 in Kargil.
The officials said 40 patients in Leh and two in Kargil were discharged on Tuesday after they recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active cases to 938.
