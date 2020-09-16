JUST IN
Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta tests Covid positive; asks other to get tested

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting some symptoms and urged those who recently came in contact with him to get tested

BJP state president Adesh Gupta
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting some symptoms and urged those who recently came in contact with him to get tested.

"Last week I got tested for COVID after having a mild fever, for which the report came back negative. Due to continued poor health, I got tested for coronavirus again and have tested positive. Although I have been in quarantine for the past week, if someone has come in contact with me, they should also get tested," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Notably, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:32 IST

