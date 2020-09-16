Over 30 vaccine candidates supported, 3 in advance trials, says Govt

-
-
The government on Wednesday said more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials now, while four are in advanced pre-clinical development stage.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients.
"More than 30 vaccine candidates have been supported which are in different stages of development, 3 candidates are in advanced stage of Phase I, II, III trials and more than 4 are in advanced pre-clinical development stage," he said.
Rai said a national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 was constituted on August 7, under the NITI Aayog.
