Covid-19 update: India's cases now exceed China's; US donates ventilators

India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed China’s count of 82,941, taking the total number of cases to 85,940, out of which 30,153 have been cured and 2,752 have succumbed to the disease, leaving 53,035 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
However, we have some good news. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce sending ventilators to India. In the same tweet, he praised Indian-Americans as "great" scientists and researchers and said that both the countries were working together to develop the much-needed vaccine for the pandemic.
That apart, churches in Mizoram have accepted the state’s request to convert church halls into quarantine areas amid the coronavirus crisis.
