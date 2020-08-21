JUST IN
Covid updates: India has 10.56% of global active cases; recovery nears 74%

NIRRH, a research arm of ICMR, has tied up with 19 medical colleges in Maharashtra to feed data of each Covid-19 pregnant woman delivered in hospital

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

People suffering from the coronavirus disease perform yoga inside a care centre for patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi
Experts involved in treating coronavirus infection have claimed that there was no evidence of the disease recurring in people who have recovered from it.

However, Dr Giridhar Babu, who is part of ICMR's research task force on Epidemiology and Surveillance, said it is difficult to say confidently where or not there is relapse in recovered patients as some signs post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms.


First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 13:12 IST

