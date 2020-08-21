DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in cured coronavirus cases

India on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike in number of recovered cases (62,282) to take its recovery rate 74.30. Its total tally went past the 2.9 million mark to stand at 2,905,823, with 68,898 cases getting added to the total in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 54,849, with 983 fatalities being reported in a day.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 444,633 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (August 21, 2020):