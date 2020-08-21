DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in cured coronavirus cases

India on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike in number of recovered cases (62,282) to take its recovery rate 74.30. Its total tally went past the 2.9 million mark to stand at 2,905,823, with 68,898 cases getting added to the total in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 54,849, with 983 fatalities being reported in a day.
Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 444,633 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus
data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (August 21, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 68,898 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 2,836,925 on Thursday to 2,905,823 – an increase of 2.4%. Death toll has reached 54,849, with 983 fatalities in a day. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 444,633 cases in the past 7 days alone.
-
India now accounts for 10.56% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 6.88% of all deaths (one in every 15).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has risen by 5,633, against 9,881 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (2,078), Punjab (1,370), Odisha (1,249), Karnataka (1,052), and Kerala (742).
-
With 62,282 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 74.30%, while death rate has come down to 1.89%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 63,265 — 983 deaths and 62,282 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.55%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 28.9 days, for active cases at 84.8 days, and for deaths at 38.3 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (14,647), West Bengal (3,197), Odisha (2,898), Punjab (1,740), Madhya Pradesh (1,142), Chhattisgarh (1,016), Haryana (996), Puducherry (542), Meghalaya (155), and Chandigarh (119).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14,647), Andhra Pradesh (9,393), Karnataka (7,385), Tamil Nadu (5,986), and Uttar Pradesh (4,824).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Punjab (60.91%), Jharkhand (63.76%), Kerala (64.80%), Karnataka (66.30%), Odisha (69.38%)
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.81%), Puducherry (15.15%), Telangana (12.1%), Delhi (11.44%), and Karnataka (11.39%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (34.17%), Meghalaya (33.99%), Maharashtra (19.12%), Chandigarh (18.48%), Andhra Pradesh (16.91%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (69,405), J&K (63,122), Andhra Pradesh (58,881), Assam (55,247), and Tamil Nadu (52,693).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (643,289), Tamil Nadu (361,435), Andhra Pradesh (325,396), Karnataka (256,975, and Uttar Pradesh (172,334).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,647 cases, its highest in a day so far. The state has added 118,776 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,986, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 30 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,254 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 9,393 cases.
-
Karnataka has reported 7,385 cases to take its tally to 256,975.
-
Delhi has added 1,215 cases to take its total tally to 157,354. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 30 days in a row.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU