Covid updates: J&J temporarily halts vaccine trial, new restrictions in UK

On the vaccine front, Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted its vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness of a study participant.



Earlier this month, pharma giant joined the short list of vaccine makers that have moved an experimental shot into late-stage human studies in the U.S. The company has since begun dosing up to 60,000 volunteers, marking the first big trial of an Covid-19 inoculation that may work after just one shot.



Besides, drugmaker Pfizer has again modified the protocol for its late-stage study of its vaccine, this time to include more young participants.

