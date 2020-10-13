Telangana coronavirus update: 1,708 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases



appear to be relenting in as the infections reported are at sub-2000 levels and related casualties in single digit during the past five days.

The state reported 1,708 new cases, taking the tally to 2.14 lakh while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,233, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 12.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 277, followed by Rangareddy 137 and Medchal Malkajgiri 124 districts, the bulletin said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.89 lakh while 24,208 are under treatment.

As many as 46,835 samples were tested on October 12.

Cumulatively, 36.24 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 97,369, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 88.15 per cent, while it was 86.8 per cent in the country.

