Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Karnataka's death toll due to Covid crossed 10,000 mark, even as recoveries at 12,030 were the highest in a single day, while new cases declined to 7,606 on Sunday.
"With 70 patients succumbing to the infection across the state during the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 10,076 since the pandemic broke on March 8," said the state health bulletin on Monday night.
The state's Covid tally shot up to 7,17,915 till date with 7,606 fresh cases, while active cases rose to 1,15,776.
Recoveries across the state increased to 5,92,084 till date with 12,030 discharged in the last 24 hours.
As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru also registered higher recoveries - 5,764, taking the number of discharged to 2,17,122 so far.
With 3,498 fresh cases, the city's Covid tally rose to 2,85, 055, including 64,570 active cases, while 3,362 died of the virus, with 18 on Sunday.
Of the 928 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 346 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad district, 78 in Ballari, 49 in Hassan, 40 in Chamarajanagara and 37 in Kalaburagi.
Of the tests conducted on Sunday, 23,564 were through the rapid antigen detection and 55,193 through RT-PCR.
"Positivity rate stood at 9.65 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.92 per cent on Sunday," said the bulletin.
--IANS
fb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU