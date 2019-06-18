JUST IN
Encephalitis deaths, Bihar's vulnerability & minister's insensitivity

While doctors have maintained that the deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claimed that most of the victims, below the age of 10, have died due to hypoglycemia

New Delhi 

Gorakhpur tragedy
Children receive treatments in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital where over 60 children have died over the past one week, in Gorakhpur district on Monday | PTI Photo

Six more children died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday, taking the toll due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) to 103 and prompting the state government to announce a slew of measures to tackle the situation.

According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from the Kejriwal hospital and 85 from the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the patients on Sunday and assured their families of all possible help from the Centre.

While doctors have maintained that the deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claimed that most of the victims, below the age of 10, have died due to hypoglycemia -- a condition caused by low level of blood sugar, electrolyte imbalance due to high temperature and extreme humidity.

June 18 2019

