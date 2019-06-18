JUST IN
BJP MP Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: Report

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP MP Om Birla
BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said Tuesday.

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House.

If necessary, the election for the post may be held on Wednesday.
