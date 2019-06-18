BJP MP Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: Report

-
BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said Tuesday.
Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House.
If necessary, the election for the post may be held on Wednesday.
BJP MP Om Birla on being asked if he is NDA candidate for post the of Lok Sabha Speaker, as he leaves from the residence of BJP National Working President, J P Nadda: I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a 'karyakarta'. pic.twitter.com/79L2bAUNgF— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
