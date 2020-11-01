England declares second coronavirus lockdown; Tamil Nadu minister dies

With 46,963 new infections being reported in a day, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union data on Sunday. The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.Delhi continued to log over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, who was battling Covid-19, has died, the hospital treating him said on Sunday. The 72 year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night.

UK Prime Minister has announced a second stay-at-home lockdown across England, starting from next Thursday and to run for four weeks until at least the start of December, in order to deal with the rapidly increasing infections. Addressing a briefing from 10 Downing Street on Saturday, Johnson said there was no choice but to be humble in the face of nature" and unless tough action is taken now the peak of mortality in the country could be even greater than the first wave triggering a medical and moral disaster.

Listen to the podcast for more



