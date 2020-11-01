Mizoram registers 34 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,756

-
-
At least 34 more people, including
11 minors, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 2,756, an official statement said on Sunday.
Of the 34 new patients, 29 were diagnosed during contact tracing and the remaining five have recently returned from other states, the statement by the Information and Public Relations department said.
Three healthcare workers, a policeman and 11 minors, including two one-year-old children, were among the newly infected patients, it said.
Aizawl recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 32, followed by Lawngtlai at two.
Mizoram currently has 264 active cases, while 2,291 people have recuperated from the disease.
The recovery rate stands at 83.13 per cent. The state has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far.
As many as 1,13,912 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 1,696 on Saturday, the statement added.
